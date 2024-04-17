TXDOT holds meeting to discuss San Juan road expansion proposal
A Texas Department of Transportation meeting is underway to talk to people about expanding Raul Longoria Road.
The meeting is being held at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Multipurpose Center on East Earling Road. The public meeting is going on until 7 p.m.
TXDOT officials are answering questions and showing maps of the proposed expansion project.
The proposal calls for widening Raul Longoria Road from an existing four-lane roadway with a continuous left turn lane to a six-lane roadway with a raised median.
The proposed project site is from Expressway 83 to Nolana Loop.
The expansion, if approved, could affect nearly a dozen businesses in that project area and TXDOT says it's possible some would have to relocate.
Tune into Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. where we'll be explaining what officials are offering businesses in order to relocate.
More News
News Video
-
Melissa Lucio's case heads to Court of Criminal Appeals, could overturn death...
-
Suspect in deadly Mission shooting identified, arraigned
-
Other agencies continue search for missing swimmer near Port Mansfield
-
Hidalgo County commissioners approve extension of drought declaration
-
TXDOT holds meeting to discuss San Juan road expansion proposal
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring