TXDOT holds meeting to discuss San Juan road expansion proposal

A Texas Department of Transportation meeting is underway to talk to people about expanding Raul Longoria Road.

The meeting is being held at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Multipurpose Center on East Earling Road. The public meeting is going on until 7 p.m.

TXDOT officials are answering questions and showing maps of the proposed expansion project.

The proposal calls for widening Raul Longoria Road from an existing four-lane roadway with a continuous left turn lane to a six-lane roadway with a raised median.

The proposed project site is from Expressway 83 to Nolana Loop.

The expansion, if approved, could affect nearly a dozen businesses in that project area and TXDOT says it's possible some would have to relocate.

