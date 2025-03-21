TXDOT hosting networking event in Pharr for small business owners

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an information session, or mixer, in April for small business owners.

The goal is to have those with shops near construction projects to network with TXDOT employees and contractors.

They'll also pitch opportunities to work together.

"They are going to get to learn about upcoming projects, contracting opportunities, and they are going to be able to ask questions and get guidance on the procurement process," TXDOT Pharr District spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

The event is happening at the Pharr District Conference Center, located at 600 West Interstate 2, on April 16.

To RSVP for the event, click here.