TXDOT hosting networking event in Pharr for small business owners
The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an information session, or mixer, in April for small business owners.
The goal is to have those with shops near construction projects to network with TXDOT employees and contractors.
They'll also pitch opportunities to work together.
"They are going to get to learn about upcoming projects, contracting opportunities, and they are going to be able to ask questions and get guidance on the procurement process," TXDOT Pharr District spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.
The event is happening at the Pharr District Conference Center, located at 600 West Interstate 2, on April 16.
To RSVP for the event, click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Passport Division to host extended hours
-
TXDOT hosting networking event in Pharr for small business owners
-
More than $3.6 million in cocaine seized at Roma port of entry
-
New bill introduced in Austin could impact Boca Chica beach access
-
City of Donna launching software to combat illegal dumping
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
-
High School Soccer Playoffs - Thursday night highlights from bi-district round
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game