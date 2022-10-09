TXDOT launches pedestrian safety campaign
The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to help reduce pedestrian traffic deaths.
Just last year, in Texas, auto-pedestrian deaths increased by 15%.
Last year, Texas had 5,366 traffic crashes involving people walking. There were 841 deaths.
Here are some safety tips from the Texas Department of Transportation:
- Always pay attention to the road and put your phone away
- Remember, when you are at intersections, pedestrians have the right of way
- If you are the person on foot, only cross the street at crosswalks
- Don't assume drivers can see you
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing