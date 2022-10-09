x

TXDOT launches pedestrian safety campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to help reduce pedestrian traffic deaths.

Just last year, in Texas, auto-pedestrian deaths increased by 15%.

Last year, Texas had 5,366 traffic crashes involving people walking. There were 841 deaths.

Here are some safety tips from the Texas Department of Transportation:

  • Always pay attention to the road and put your phone away
  • Remember, when you are at intersections, pedestrians have the right of way
  • If you are the person on foot, only cross the street at crosswalks
  • Don't assume drivers can see you
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing

