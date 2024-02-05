TXDOT launches 'Teen Click It or Ticket' campaign in the Valley

The Texas Department of Transportation is pushing for safety in teen drivers on Texas Roads.

"Teen drivers are less experienced, and they're twice as likely as adult drivers to be killed in a crash," TXDOT Pharr District Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

TXDOT says reports are indicating a drop in the number of teens using their seatbelt. That's why they started a Teen Click It or Ticket campaign.

"Losing a child is one of the worst heartaches that a parent could ever experience. And many of the tragedies on our Texas roadways could have been prevented with a simple click," Pedraza said. "Unbuckled drivers and passengers, even those in the backseat, face fines and court costs of up to $200 per person."

TXDOT says they have outreach events planned throughout the state of Texas. One will be at Edcouch-Elsa High School on Feb. 13.