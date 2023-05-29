TxDOT offers Memorial Day travel tips

Memorial Day Monday is expected to be a busy travel day, with the Texas Department of Transportation warning drivers that the roads will get busy as more people return from the holiday weekend.

TxDOT offers a website that shows highway conditions in your area, including if there are any accidents or closures along your route.

Ray Pedraza, a spokesman for TxDOT, says those planning on going to South Padre Island should plan ahead.

“If you're headed to the island, you can more than expect there's going to be a heavier traffic volume,” Pedraza said. “So make sure that you allow yourself plenty of extra time to get to and from the island."

For those planning to return home on Tuesday, Pedraza added that the best time to travel is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.