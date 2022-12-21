TXDoT preparing roads in coastal counties for cold weather

The Texas Department of Transportation is reacting to changing weather conditions by brining overpasses and bridges in coastal Valley counties.

Roads in Cameron and Willacy counties — as well as Kenedy County — will be brined to limit freezing starting Thursday, Dec. 22.

"Brine solution is a salt and water mix that's applied to our bridges and overpasses,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “It acts sort of like an anti-icing agent."

Crews in Hidalgo, Starr and Brooks counties are on standby to brine the roads if necessary.

Pedraza says crews brining the roads in coastal counties will prioritize brining high capacity highways, followed by smaller state roads.

The brine raises the melting point of ice, meaning it has to be colder to freeze.

