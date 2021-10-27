U.S. Ambassador to Mexico visits Brownsville

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, visited the city of Brownsville on Tuesday.

Salazar gave an update on his recent meeting with top-level Mexican officials and how Mexico is helping assess the migrant population along the border.

Salazar says migrants are being deceived and told the U.S. border is open.

But according to some experts in U.S.-Mexico relations say Mexico is using migrants as diplomatic pawns.

“Mr. Lopez Obrador in Mexico is manipulating the situation,” U.S.-Mexico Political Researcher at Rice University Tony Payan said. “Those migrants will get to the border if it serves his interests.”

