U.S. Marshals investigation leads to shooting in San Benito
An investigation led by the U.S. Marshals leads to a shooting on Thursday in San Benito.
A spokesperson with San Benito police said the police department provided assistance but was not involved in the shooting.
They said a suspect was shot, but not by San Benito police; they were only in charge of covering the perimeter.
It is still unclear what lead to the shooting and what the U.S. Marshals were investigating.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
