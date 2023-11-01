U.S. Marshals investigation leads to shooting in San Benito

An investigation led by the U.S. Marshals leads to a shooting on Thursday in San Benito.

A spokesperson with San Benito police said the police department provided assistance but was not involved in the shooting.

They said a suspect was shot, but not by San Benito police; they were only in charge of covering the perimeter.

It is still unclear what lead to the shooting and what the U.S. Marshals were investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.