U.S. Senator Ted Cruz remarks on collaboration between UTRGV, Los Alamos National Laboratory

2 hours 34 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 3:05 PM August 21, 2024 in News - Local
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz visits the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley as they highlight their ongoing research collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory and emphasizing the partnership's impact on national security missions.

