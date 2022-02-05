UIL Realignment Creates a Power 5A Volleyball District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The primary focus with the UIL Realignment has been how it affects Valley football, but what about volleyball? Turns out this UIL Realignment created a power district with schools like Edinburg Vela and PSJA North joining other powerhouse Valley volleyball schools like the Sharylands and the McAllens. Watch above to see how this district looks after this year's UIL Realignment.