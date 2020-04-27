Uncertainly remains over how virus impacts patients with blood clots, Valley cardiologist says

Medical experts across the country might be seeing a possible link between the coronavirus and blood clots.

Dr. Norman Ramirez, a cardiologist at DHR Health, says it’s still too early to confirm blood clots are causing death among some COVID-19 patients.

“Patients that have severe COVID is they have what they call multi-organ failure. Their kidneys fail, their lungs fail, you can have clots in the lungs called pulmonary emboli. The heart can fail. People who die from COVID usually have multi-organ failure and this may or not be related to those clotting problems we talked about,” explained Dr. Ramirez.

The doctor says Valley residents should not let up on safety guidelines, such as social distancing practices, just yet.

Watch the video above for the full report.