x

Uncertainly remains over how virus impacts patients with blood clots, Valley cardiologist says

5 hours 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 April 27, 2020 5:02 PM April 27, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Tanvi Varma

Medical experts across the country might be seeing a possible link between the coronavirus and blood clots.

Dr. Norman Ramirez, a cardiologist at DHR Health, says it’s still too early to confirm blood clots are causing death among some COVID-19 patients.

“Patients that have severe COVID is they have what they call multi-organ failure. Their kidneys fail, their lungs fail, you can have clots in the lungs called pulmonary emboli. The heart can fail. People who die from COVID usually have multi-organ failure and this may or not be related to those clotting problems we talked about,” explained Dr. Ramirez.

The doctor says Valley residents should not let up on safety guidelines, such as social distancing practices, just yet.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days