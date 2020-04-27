Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.

