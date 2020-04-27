x

Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms

6 hours 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 April 26, 2020 11:20 PM April 26, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By LEANNE ITALIE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.

