Undocumented Mexican national sentenced for smuggling nearly $3 million in narcotics in Pharr

An undocumented Mexican national was sentenced for his role in possessing with intent to distribute nearly $3 million in methamphetamine that was concealed inside cabbages, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the news release, the sentencing comes after an investigation conducted by ICE with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Hidalgo County Constable's Office.

Jose Angel Ibarra-Rojas, 36, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2024 and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on June 4, according to the news release. He is expected to face removal proceedings following his sentencing.

During his hearing, the court heard how the heads of cabbages were removed and balls of methamphetamine were inserted into the leaves, according to the news release.

Court documents said law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer in Pharr on June 18, 2024. Ibarra-Rojas was a passenger in the tractor-trailer, according to the news release.

The news release said a search of the vehicle revealed 1,154 packages containing a crystal-like substance concealed within cabbages in the cargo area. The substance was determined to be methamphetamine with a total weight of 1,356 kilograms. The estimated street value was more than $2.8 million.

Ibarra-Rojas admitted to knowing the trailer contained narcotics and had recently entered the United States, according to the news release. He said he expected a payment of $1,000 to arrange transport of the trailer and narcotics farther north into the U.S. and had arranged similar transports several times in the past.

Ibarra-Rojas will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date.