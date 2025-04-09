Undocumented migrant residing in Roma sentenced for human smuggling

A Mexican national who was illegally residing in Roma has been sentenced to federal prison for human smuggling, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 32-year-old Allan Eduardo Mar-Uballe pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2024 and sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Because Mar-Uballe is not a U.S. citizen, he is facing removal proceedings following his sentence, according to the news release. He also had prior convictions for illegal reentry into the U.S., assault on a federal officer and possession of a controlled substance.

The news release said on Oct. 22, 2024, Mar-Uballe was driving a Ford Expedition with the back seats and seatbelts removed near Roma. The vehicle was carrying 18 undocumented migrants, including two unaccompanied minors.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mar-Uballe fled at a high rate of speed and driving erratically, according to the news release. He disregarded a stop sign and other vehicles before crashing into a ditch. Several of the undocumented migrants inside the vehicle sustained injuries.

The news release said the undocumented migrants came from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

Mar-Uballe will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.