x

Unknown device removed, destroyed at Playa Bagdad

Unknown device removed, destroyed at Playa Bagdad
6 hours 53 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 10:29 AM June 10, 2025 in News

A device that washed up along Playa Bagdad near Matamoros has reportedly been destroyed.

It was found by a sea turtle conservation group. They said the Mexican government blew it up. The device appeared to be military equipment; it was marked U.S. Navy.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment and are still waiting to hear back.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days