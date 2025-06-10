Unknown device removed, destroyed at Playa Bagdad

A device that washed up along Playa Bagdad near Matamoros has reportedly been destroyed.

It was found by a sea turtle conservation group. They said the Mexican government blew it up. The device appeared to be military equipment; it was marked U.S. Navy.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment and are still waiting to hear back.