Unofficial election results: Elsa mayor Alonzo 'Al' Perez wins reelection

The city of Elsa on Saturday voted to keep Alonzo “Al” Perez as its mayor, according to unofficial election results from Hidalgo County.

Unofficial early voting results show Perez received 708 votes, or 72 percent of the vote.

Challenger Zeke Avila received 108 votes and Mingo Rodriguez received 173 votes.

In the Place 1 councilman race, Carlos "Cory" Sanchez received 658 votes to beat off opponents Melissa Salinas and Jose Pepe Martinez, according to unofficial election results.

All voting results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed by the city.