Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race

Former Weslaco city commissioner and Weslaco school board member Adrian Gonzalez is leading in the race for city mayor, according to unofficial election results.

Gonzalez challenged incumbent Mayor David Suarez, who was running to serve his fourth term.

Unofficial voting results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department show Gonzalez has 2,527 votes against Suarez’s 2,026 with all precincts reporting.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.