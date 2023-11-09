x

Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race

1 day 11 hours 24 minutes ago Tuesday, November 07 2023 Nov 7, 2023 November 07, 2023 9:00 PM November 07, 2023 in News - Local
By: Christian von Preysing

Former Weslaco city commissioner and Weslaco school board member Adrian Gonzalez is leading in the race for city mayor, according to unofficial election results.

Gonzalez challenged incumbent Mayor David Suarez, who was running to serve his fourth term.

Unofficial voting results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department show Gonzalez has 2,527 votes against Suarez’s 2,026 with all precincts reporting.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city. 

