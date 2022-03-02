Unofficial voting results show incumbent Ellie Torres defeats challenger
Unofficial voting results show incumbent Ellie Torres will remain in her Hidalgo County Precinct 4 seat.
Torres received over 63% of the votes, according to the results. Her opponent, Homero Jasso Jr., received 36% of the votes.
This will be Torres’ second term in office.
