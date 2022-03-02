Unofficial voting results show incumbent Ellie Torres defeats challenger

x

3 hours 39 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 12:04 PM March 02, 2022 in News - Local

Unofficial voting results show incumbent Ellie Torres will remain in her Hidalgo County Precinct 4 seat.

Torres received over 63% of the votes, according to the results. Her opponent, Homero Jasso Jr., received 36% of the votes.

This will be Torres’ second term in office. 

