'Unprovoked, random attack': Man charged with murder after deadly stabbing in Weslaco

A man was charged with murder on Monday in connection with a random, unprovoked stabbing that killed one person and injured another in Weslaco over the weekend.

Police say Fernando Ontiveros, 32, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

His bond was set at $1.5 million for both charges.

Early Saturday morning, Weslaco police responded to the 100 block of South Cedro Street regarding a stabbing and found 25-year-old Jose Ismael Nunez with multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest area. Nunez was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A second victim, identified as 22-year-old Eleno Nunez, also suffered multiple stab wounds and is currently at Knapp Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say the two victims were brothers and were "hanging out, enjoying a beer outside," when for unknown reasons, Ontiveros attacked the two.

"This was an unprovoked attack," Rivera said. "This was a very violent, very gruesome, unprovoked attack. There was a lot of blood."

Police believe Ontiveros has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, saying that he was recently released from Hidalgo County jail on separate charges.

Police say a third family member on the scene intervened and stabbed Ontiveros in the back. Investigators were able to track Ontiveros down at his house by following a trail of blood drops.

"Through some pretty good investigative work, particularly in the early morning hours, investigators were able to trace back to the residence, our suspect," said Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.

Ontiveros remains in stable condition at a local hospital and is uncooperative in the investigation, Rivera said.