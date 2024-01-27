UPDATE: AEP Texas outage map shows power returning for Donna and Weslaco customers

Photo credit: MGN Online

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Power has been restored to over a thousand AEP Texas customers following an outage Saturday evening.

As of Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:20 p.m., 231 outages were reported, according to the AEP Texas outage map.

At its peak earlier in the evening, the outage map reported 1,167 AEP Texas customers without power. Most of the outages are affecting the Midway North area.

Channel 5 News reached out to AEP Texas to find out the cause of the outage and how long it will last. Check back for updates.