UPDATE: City of McAllen reaches capacity for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Update: The city of McAllen announced on its Facebook page that all available vaccinations have been allocated. The city asked the public to look for updates on the city's official social media pages. See the city's full statement below.

All available vaccinations for the McAllen/MISD/Hidalgo County Vaccination Clinic at the McAllen Convention Center on... Posted by City of McAllen TX Government on Thursday, January 21, 2021

----------------------------------

Original story: The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center starting at 8 a.m.

Eligible residents must first register starting at 10 a.m. Thursday via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot located on Ithaca and 29th St or online at www.mcallen.net/preregisterhere.

Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.

It's unclear how many vaccines will be administered.

McAllen officials are advising the following:

Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

Bring clearance letter from their physician

People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them.

For more information, see the link below.