UPDATE: Power restored after damaged utility pole causes power outage in Donna

UPDATE: The Magic Valley Electric Cooperative online outage map showed power was restored to the 851 customers in Donna who were affected by the power outages of Sunday, June 25, at 2:47 p.m.

Previous story below.

Over 850 Magic Valley Electric Cooperative customers in Donna are without power as of Sunday afternoon due to a damaged utility pole following a vehicle accident, according to the electric utility company.

The MVEC online outage map shows 851 customers in the area are affected by an outage.

According to MVEC spokesperson Ronie J. Garza, the power outage was caused after a vehicle accident late Saturday night resulted in a damaged utility pole.

Details on the vehicle accident were not available.

Garza added that MVEC crews are working to restore power.

"At the moment, we don't have an exact estimated time for the restoration of power," Garza said. "However, I want to assure you that our teams are diligently working on resolving the issue."

