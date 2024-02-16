x

UPDATE: Power restored for AEP Texas customers in the Valley

Friday, February 16 2024
EDITOR'S NOTE: The AEP Texas Outgae map showed power was restored to customers as of Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

A total of 2,496 AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative customers in the Rio Grande Valley are without power as of Friday morning, according to outage maps from both services.

Most of the outages are in the San Juan area.

The AEP Texas outage map says power is expected to be restored by Friday at 12:30 p.m.

