UPDATE: Power restored to AEP customers in McAllen

EDITOR'S NOTE: On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the AEP outage map showed power was restored to customers affected by the transmission failure at around 5 p.m.

AEP is reporting more than 11,000 of those customers are out of Hidalgo County.

The outage is mostly around the McAllen/Pharr area. There has been no word yet on what the cause is.

AEP spokesman Eladio Jaimez said the cause of the outage is a transmission outage, and the estimated time of restoration is around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

