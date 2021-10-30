UPDATE: SPI phone line now operation
UPDATE: The city announced on Saturday, Oct. 30 at about 2:30 p.m. that the phone lines were now operational.
South Padre Island is experiencing phone line interruptions, the city announced in a Saturday Facebook post.
“Currently the 911 emergency lines to include the non-emergency line (956) 761-5454 are experiencing interruptions,” the city posted. “This is a regional and statewide issue that AT&T is working to restore.”
Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the alternate non-emergency lines (956) 761-8114 or (956) 761-8116.
