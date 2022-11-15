Update: Suspect in bomb threat at San Benito post office identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A man was arrested Tuesday after a bomb threat at the San Benito post office prompted a lockdown, police said.

Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the post office at around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a man, identified as Maximiliano Casanova, entering the building and making a bomb threat.

The Brownsville Police Department’s bomb squad assisted in clearing the building. Brownsville police said nothing was found and operations at the post office resumed at 11 a.m.

Casanova is facing a charge of false alarm.