Ursula processing center reopens in McAllen

The Ursula Processing Center in McAllen now reopened without the chain link detention cells.

The removal was among the $30 million in taxpayer-funded renovations conducted since October 2020.

The facility attracted international attention when it opened in 2014 to accommodate the unaccompanied children from Central America crossing the border. It attracted even more attention while President Trump was in office.

The temporary closure of the processing center resulted in the setup of the immigration tent compound in Donna.

Authorities say the Donna facility will remain in operation.