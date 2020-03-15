US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

By TERRY SPENCER and TERESA CRAWFORD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The coronavirus is moving closer to shutting down American life. Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus's spread. Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and Illinois' governor ordered the state's bars and restaurants shuttered after they didn't voluntarily reduce crowds. New York City, New Jersey and elsewhere are considering similar measures. The nation's top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that. The death toll in the United States climbed to 61, while infections neared 3,000.

