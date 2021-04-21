UT Health RGV opens V Express Care Clinics at 2 H-E-B locations in the Valley

UT Health RGV opened two clinical sites at H-E-B Plus! Locations in the cities of Brownsville and Mission on Tuesday.

In Brownsville, the H-E-B Plus! is located at 2155 Paredes Line Road; the Mission H-E-B Plus! is located at 2409 East Expressway 83.

Dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, Dr. John H. Krouse, said there are about 124 doctors for every 100,000 people in the Valley.

Though health experts say the cost to see a doctor is an obstacle for some people in the Valley, Krouse said if patients cannot pay, they work to find a way to provide care.

The clinics are open seven days a week; on weekdays, they close at 7:30 p.m. Officials said walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

For more information or to request an appointment, visit the UT Health RGV V Express Care site.