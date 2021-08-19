UT Health RGV to build cancer and surgery center in McAllen

UT Health RGV will build a new cancer and surgery center in McAllen, the university announced Thursday.

Construction on the 100,000 sq. ft. center will begin in Spring 2022 with completion expected in Spring 2024.

The center will provide clinical services and research in medical, radiation and surgical oncology, as well as outpatient surgery and imaging spaces.

“Unfortunately, most everyone has had a family member or friend who has been affected by cancer,” said Dr. Michael Hocker, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine. “Soon, we’ll have a center in our backyard that will provide first-rate cancer care from diagnosis through treatment. The complex also will provide more opportunities to expand the important cancer research already being conducted by our School of Medicine.”

The center is part of phase one development for UTRGV's McAllen Academic Medical Campus on newly acquired acres located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads.

