UTRGV announces increase to tuition program to help ease economic hardship

EDINBURG – UTRGV President Guy Bailey announced Monday an increase to their Tuition Advantage program.

According to a press release, beginning Fall 2020, UTRGV will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for qualified students with a family income of $95,000 or less. A $20,000 increase from their current plan.

“UTRGV remains committed to Student Success and doing all we can to support our current and future Vaqueros,” said Bailey. “Now more than ever, an education will ensure the future of our students. I truly hope this free tuition program — which is the best in the state — can serve as one less burden for our students and their families as we forge ahead."

UTRGV Tuition Advantage is open to all in-state undergraduate students, including incoming freshmen and returning and transfer students, who meet the program’s requirements.