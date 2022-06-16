UTRGV ASL program expanding to local police departments

More Valley police officers could learn basic sign language in an effort to close the gap between first responders and the deaf community.

Leaders with the UTRGV Sign Language Interpreting Program want to teach American Sign Language to law enforcement officers across the Rio Grande Valley.

The program teamed up with the Brownsville Police Department last week.

There are more than 15,000 people who are deaf or hearing impaired here in the Valley.