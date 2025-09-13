UTRGV athletics director talks about how the Vaqueros 2-0 season is going so far
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics Director Chasse Conque speaks with the KRGV Sports Team about how the Vaqueros 2-0 season is going so far and the match-up with the Langston Lions.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to...
-
Coach's Take: Port Isabel head football coach shares thoughts on the Vaqueros...
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: San Benito players extend football...
-
UTRGV athletics director talks about how the Vaqueros 2-0 season is going...
-
Training like the Vaqueros: Inside look at UTRGV football practice
Sports Video
-
Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to...
-
Coach's Take: Port Isabel head football coach shares thoughts on the Vaqueros...
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: San Benito players extend football...
-
UTRGV athletics director talks about how the Vaqueros 2-0 season is going...
-
Training like the Vaqueros: Inside look at UTRGV football practice