UTRGV bans access of TikTok on university's network

5 hours 1 minute 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 18 2023 Jan 18, 2023 January 18, 2023 12:59 PM January 18, 2023 in News - Local

The popular social media app, TikTok, is now banned on all UTRGV computers and smart devices using the university’s Wi-Fi networks.

The university sent a notice to all students on Tuesday.

This follows after the governor's order on banning TikTok earlier this week on all state-owned and state-operated devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

Nobody on any UTRGV campus will be able to access TikTok, even on their own personal devices, if they are connected to the school's wired or wireless networks.

