UTRGV bans access of TikTok on university's network
The popular social media app, TikTok, is now banned on all UTRGV computers and smart devices using the university’s Wi-Fi networks.
The university sent a notice to all students on Tuesday.
RELATED: UT-Austin blocks access to TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks
This follows after the governor's order on banning TikTok earlier this week on all state-owned and state-operated devices due to cybersecurity concerns.
Nobody on any UTRGV campus will be able to access TikTok, even on their own personal devices, if they are connected to the school's wired or wireless networks.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV bans access of TikTok on university's network
-
Brownsville man arrested for using AirTag to track child's mother
-
Teen apprehended following social media threat at San Benito High School
-
Computers containing personal information of staff, students from SBCISD sold at auction
-
Legal issues stall DNA sampling on unidentified Cameron County bodies