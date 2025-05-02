x

UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW; will play doubleheader Saturday

29 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 5:09 PM May 02, 2025 in Sports

UTRGV baseball postpones Friday's game against Incarnate Word. The decision is due to the expectation of severe weather tomorrow in San Antonio. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. This is the final southland conference series of the year for the Vaqueros. 

