UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW; will play doubleheader Saturday
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday's game against Incarnate Word. The decision is due to the expectation of severe weather tomorrow in San Antonio. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. This is the final southland conference series of the year for the Vaqueros.
