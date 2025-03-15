x

UTRGV Baseball run rules Nicholls in game one of the series

Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV baseball team run ruled the two time Southland Conference champs Nicholls Friday night. The Vaqueros scored four runs in the third inning and Armani Raygoza, Jacob Sanchez hit back-to-back homeruns to secure the 13-2 win. 

Game two of the series is set for Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium. 

