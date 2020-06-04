UTRGV Basketball Playing In Bert Ogden Arena
EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball scheduled to play at least three games at Bert Ogden Arena during the '20-21 season.
Both teams playing against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on December 2nd.
The men playing against New Mexico State on February 18th.
More News
News Video
-
ACLU reminds protesters of their rights
-
STC professor highlights authors who educate about cultural oppression
-
Students in Weslaco participant in creating artwork to push 2020 Census
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Second Street Fashions
-
Coronavirus testing underway for inmates and staff at Willacy County Jail