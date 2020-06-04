x

UTRGV Basketball Playing In Bert Ogden Arena

2 hours 23 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 June 03, 2020 10:20 PM June 03, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball scheduled to play at least three games at Bert Ogden Arena during the '20-21 season.

Both teams playing against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on December 2nd.

The men playing against New Mexico State on February 18th.

