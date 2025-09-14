UTRGV dominates Langston in 80-0 victory to stay undefeated

The UTRGV Vaqueros football team took down the Langston Lions 80-0 on Saturday night to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Vaqueros started off their second-ever home game the exact same way they started the first, with a long touchdown pass from Eddie Lee Marburger to Xayvion Noland to go ahead 7-0.

The Vaqueros offense would go quiet for a near nine-minute stretch up until roughly the two-minute mark of the first quarter. Just when it looked like UTRGV would have to punt the ball again, Tyler Day took the snap on a fake punt and ran 79 yards to the house for the second score of the game.

That really sparked things for the Vaqueros as on the very next offensive possession for Langston, Elijah Graham made the big play with a pick-six to increase the lead to 21-0, one of two interceptions for Graham on the night.

It was all UTRGV from there as Langston got picked off again less than a minute later by Logic Hudgens.

The Vaqueros offense added another 31 points in the second quarter to go up 52-0 by halftime.

The backups finished the game in the second half, putting the finishing touches on another impressive Vaqueros win.

“The expectation for every game is to play to the best of your abilities. The end result is the end result,” Vaqueros linebacker Tyler Day said when asked if the team expected this kind of victory.

Xayvion Noland finished as the game’s leading receiver with 151 yards and two touchdowns. Eddie Lee Marburger ended his night with 206 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Vaqueros next game will be against Texas Wesleyan in Edinburg on September 20. Texas Wesleyan plays in the same conference as Langston and finished with a 10-2 record last season.