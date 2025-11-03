UTRGV drops road matchup with #23 Stephen F. Austin

UTRGV football dropped another road conference game on Saturday night, 41-17 to #23 Stephen F. Austin.

After coming off a huge win against defending champion Incarnate Word, the Vaqueros couldn’t carry that momentum to Nacogdoches. The Lumberjacks jumped to the early lead, finishing the first half with a 27-0 lead.

The SFA defense shut down UTRGV offense by not allowing them to reach 20 points in a game for the first time this season. Vaqueros quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger threw for just 115 yards and a touchdown, with 2 interceptions on the day.

With the loss, the Vaqueros fall to 2-3 in conference play and look to get back in the win column next week as they play Nicholls at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.