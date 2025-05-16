UTRGV, Edinburg EDC collaborate for internship opportunity for undergraduates
The city of Edinburg launched their Bank On Int! internship.
It's in collaboration with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the Economic Development Corporation.
Nine undergraduate students will take part in a 10-week paid summer internship. They'll get to experience working at regional banks, such as Freedom Bank, Lone Star Bank and Texas National Bank.
"This program is really going to help kids to really understand what it is they want to go into. Getting a degree in business, it's such a general program, you either specialize in accounting in marketing," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said.
The internship will kick off in June.
