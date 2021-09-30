UTRGV expands tuition program

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Tuition Advantage program has been expanded to cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for eligible students with a family income of $100,000 or less, according to a news release.

The $100,000 family income threshold is the largest of any free-tuition program in the state and is believed to be the largest in the nation, the university stated in a news release.

The UTRGV Tuition Advantage Program is open to all in-state undergraduate students who meet the program’s requirements. Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA- and 15 semester credit hours or more in order to qualify.

If you're a student and you want to take advantage of the tuition advantage program, you also have to complete your free application for federal student aid for the 2022 and 2023 academic year by March 15, 2022.