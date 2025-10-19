UTRGV falls short in final minutes to #18 Lamar

The UTRGV Vaqueros suffered a heartbreaking loss against Lamar Cardinals 23-21 on Saturday.

After being down 17-0 in the second quarter, UTRGV rallied back in the second half. A key muffed punt by Lamar’s Kyndon Fuselier in the fourth quarter would end up giving the Vaqueros good field position with a chance at the lead. Vaqueros quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger would find Xayvion Noland for a nine-yard touchdown to put UTRGV in front 21-20.

However, Lamar would answer with a 57-yard field goal by Ben Woodward to give the Cardinals the lead with 1:03 to play and ultimately secure a 23-21 win.

The Vaqueros next game is Incarnate Word as they would receive them on Homecoming night at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.