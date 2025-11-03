x

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 11

1 hour 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 1:34 PM November 03, 2025 in News

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyles discusses the latest University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros game with Head Football Coach Travis Bush.

The Vaqueros fell to Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches with a final score of 41-17.

UTRGV will face off against Nicholls on November 8 at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

