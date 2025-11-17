x

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 13

5 hours 18 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 5:54 PM November 17, 2025 in Sports

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley took their first conference road win on Saturday against the McNeese Cowboys with a final score of 28-13.

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle talks with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush about having eight total wins this season and what to expect on their final game of the season.

