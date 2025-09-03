UTRGV hits the practice field to prepare for Prairie View A&M

The Vaqueros took to the practice field on Tuesday morning to prepare for their matchup with Prairie View A&M.

The matchup signifies not only the first road game for UTRGV, but also the first game against a Division I program.

"The preparation is the same as last week because there is nothing that we need to change about what we are doing, it's about us," UTRGV running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker. "It's about us as players and it's about us as a team because that's all we need to focus on. It doesn't matter who are we playing. We have to focus on each other and we will get to where we need to go."

Prairie View A&M is coming off a thrilling win over Texas Southern in their season opener, with a slim 22-21 win. A Rodny Ojo touchdown in the final moments lifted the Panthers to the win.

Prairie View A&M shined on offense with over 300 passing yards and over 150 rushing yards in the game. Defensively, they held their opponents to just 6.2 yards per pass attempt and 4.1 yards per carry.

"They have a very good defense so it's going to take a lot of preparation and film," UTRGV quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger said. "It's all in the details from everything you do."

The game will kick off in Prairie View at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.