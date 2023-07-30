UTRGV holds white coat ceremony for students entering the medical field
Dozens of future doctors in the Rio Grande Valley took the next step in their education.
UTRGV School of Medicine held their white coat ceremony on Saturday, signifying that the 54 medical students entered into their profession.
“It was a great feeling,” Jake Lanoue said. “There’s a lot of expectations that come with it, but the honor itself feels really nice. And I feel like there's still more work for me to do to feel worthy of wearing the coat, but I know I can do it."
Lanoue says he hopes to work within the field of neurology, and become a pioneer in the field someday.
