UTRGV improves to 4-0 with a 61-13 win against Texas Wesleyan

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Texas Wesleyan 61-13 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 on the season.

In their final non-conference game of the season, UTRGV once again built a big early lead and never looked back. Going into the half, the team held a 40-0 lead. UTRGV quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger shined with over 200 passing yards in the first half and a 73.9% completion percentage. He capped off his night with a 32-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before resting the remainder of the game.

Vaqueros wide receiver Xayvion Noland finished with over 100 receiving yards for his third straight home game and six different players finished with a rushing touchdown.

On defense, UTRGV forced five turnovers including a pick-six from Alijah Prosser for the team’s fifth touchdown of the night.

“Coach told us there was gonna be opportunities,” Prosser said of the big night in the turnover department.

Next week, the Vaqueros start conference play on the road against Southeastern.

“I’m really excited. This is such a good conference, this is gonna make us so much better,” Marburger said of his feelings heading into conference play. “God’s blessed me with this opportunity and I’m trying to take it as long as I can go.”

Kickoff from Hammond, Louisiana is set for 6:00 p.m. next Saturday.