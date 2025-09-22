UTRGV Men's basketball first official practice

The UTRGV Men's basketball team held their first official practice ahead of the season.

A lot of change this fall for the men's team. Only three players returning from last year's squad.

"Our length, our positional versatility, but more than anything, we really try to lean into winners. Guys that have had success winning at other programs and really value winning. They value this team collective concept," said Men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell.

Returning forward Kwo Agwa details what fans can expect from this new look roster.

"We're long. Long defensive team, so I feel like we'll be in the gaps. Big shooting team. I feel like everybody on the roster, the points guards to the bigs can shoot. I feel like we can stretch the floor and be better defensively, so it'll be really good this year."