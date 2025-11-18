UTRGV men's basketball shines in home opener with 110-53 win

The UTRGV men's basketball team took down Southwestern Adventist 110-53 on Monday night in the team's home opener.

This is the third consecutive season in which the Vaqueros have scored exactly 110 points in their home opener. The offense shined, shooting just shy of 50% from three and finishing with five players in double figures.

The game started with the Vaqueros on a 13-0 run before the Knights managed to score their first points of the night.

Koree Cotten led the way with 18 points on the night while Dane Christensen finished closely behind with 17 on the night.

"I thought our approach was right tonight. I said to the guys in the locker room, 'I'm proud of you.' I'm proud of the way we took this game on. I felt like it was a really professional manor with how we stepped onto the floor tonight... Making aggressive plays for our teammates and not chasing numbers and stats. Which is easy to do in games like this."

UTRGV's next three games will all be on the road, including their first conference game against Stephen F. Austin on December 3. They won't return home to Edinburg until December 7 against Austin Peay.