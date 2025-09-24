UTRGV men's basketball team is holding walk-on tryouts

The UTRGV men's basketball team is holding walk-on tryouts for the team on Thursday, September 25.

Those interested must be students enrolled at UTRGV with a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester. They also must have played competitive basketball within the last two years, among other requirements.

"Whoever's gonna be the best player will play," Vaqueros head coach Kahil Fennell said when asked about the prospect of adding a walk-on to the team. "Just to have somebody like that to represent the student body and typically the student body represents this region. Having more guys like that in this program is just good for us."

The team officially started fall practice on Monday as they prepare for the season to begin in November. The tryouts will take place at the UTRGV Fieldhouse at 6:00 p.m. in Edinburg.